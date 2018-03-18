U.S. Border Patrol Preps with Mexico for Increased Summer Rescues

Nogales, Sonora, Mexico - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents traveled to Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, this week to work with Mexican first-responders for the annual summer increase in emergency assistance.

Border Patrol agents met with personnel from Centro de Control, Comando, Comunicación, Cómputo, Coordinación e Inteligencia, known as C5i, at the Red Cross facility in Nogales, Sonora, for two days of training on heat-related first aid and 9-1-1 response.

The training promotes the countries’ shared goals of protecting human life in the Sonoran Desert, which spans across the international border. With temperatures routinely exceeding 104 degrees in rugged and remote terrain, requests for emergency medical assistance increase significantly during the summer months.

Cell phone users dialing 9-1-1 near the international border could reach emergency dispatchers on either side of the U.S./Mexico border. By training and working with foreign partners, first responders greatly improve the odds of survival for people lost or injured in the desert.

C5i’s 58 employees in attendance improved coordination with U.S. officials for providing life-saving assistance telephonically. U.S. Border Patrol agents certified as emergency medical technicians provided refresher training in basic first aid.

All Border Patrol agents receive training throughout their careers to provide lifesaving aid in medical emergencies. Tucson Sector retains approximately 255 agents who are nationally certified as emergency medical technicians and 22 agents nationally certified as paramedics, the highest level of ambulatory medical certification.

Border Patrol officials encourage anyone in distress to call 9-1-1 or activate a rescue beacon before becoming a casualty.