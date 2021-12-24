Yuma Weather

Yuma, Arizona - Southwest Desert - Mostly light rain showers, peak early Friday through the afternoon, and trend down by Saturday (slight chances for lingering showers thereafter). Storm totals of 0.25 - 0.50 inches will be common with 0.50 - 1.00 inches over the higher terrain of Joshua Tree National Park (see map). Widespread flooding is not anticipated but normally dry washes in Joshua Tree NP could see some flow.

At this time, thunderstorm chances appear to be quite low (5%). If any develop, locally brief heavy rain can be expected (and perhaps even some small hail).