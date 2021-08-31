Yuma Weather

Yuma, Arizona - While Tropical Depression Nora has mostly dissipated, it is still monsoon season in Arizona and there is a potential for severe storms and rainfall. The Yuma area is predicted to receive rainfall through Wednesday this week.

For those properties that have experienced flooding issues in the past, the City of Yuma is providing a self-serve sandbag filling station at the Yuma Civic Center parking lot, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.

The sandbag filling station will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day until Wednesday, Sept. 1. The sandbag station is self-serve and will be stocked with sand and empty bags for self-filling. A limited number of bags and sand may be available onsite after 8 p.m. While shovels may be available as well, it is recommend to bring one when visiting the station. Residents are allowed five sandbags per vehicle.

It is always important to be prepared and to plan ahead in the event of a disaster. Residents are encouraged to visit www.ready.gov to learn more about developing a Family Emergency Plan. Make a plan so your family is prepared, not scared.