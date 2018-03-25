Yuma Border Patrol Agents Catch Felony Sex Offender with a Long History of Crimes

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported illegal alien with multiple felony convictions late Monday evening.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., Yuma Station agents arrested Hector Gutierrez-Perez, a 54-year-old Mexican national, near County 8 ½ Street and Levee Road after he illegally entered the United States once again.

During processing, agents discovered that Gutierrez-Perez has multiple felony convictions out of Bakersfield and Santa Cruz, California including unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, obstructing a public officer, and battery on a person. Additional records checks revealed that Gutierrez-Perez was also previously convicted of possession of narcotics/controlled substance, transporting/selling of narcotics, hit and run, and driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

Gutierrez-Perez is being prosecuted for re-entry after deportation.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows for the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.