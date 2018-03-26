AWC Communications & Marketing Teams Earn Awards

Yuma, Arizona - Two AWC departments brought home regional marketing awards last week for their innovative efforts to sell the benefits of higher education in Yuma and La Paz counties.

Members of AWC’s College Publications and Public Relations & Marketing teams racked up 10 wins during the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR) District 6 Medallion Awards in Las Vegas on Monday evening. The national conference recognizes outstanding achievement in communication by marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges in District 6, which includes Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

“I’m extremely proud of our Public Relations & Marketing team. Five gold awards and 10 total awards is an extraordinary achievement, and it’s indicative of a talented team that’s very creative, inventive, and hard working. We’re proud of them individually and collectively,” said AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr.

Gold Awards:

Academic Catalog – Mike Rose

Flier (Priority Registration) – Leah McKeogh

Poster (GSA Orientation - Identity Poster) – Leah McKeogh

Indoor Sign (#ThinkAWCFirst) – Leah McKeogh

Social Media Campaign (Commencement Mortarboard Art Contest) – Sarah Herman

Silver Awards:

Postcard (Summer Registration) – Leah McKeogh

Communications Success Story (Instinct2 Grant) – Alison McLallen

Special Event (Horizon Event) – Lori Stofft

Bronze Awards: