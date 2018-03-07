Trailer fire in the 400 block of South Avenue A

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 3:15 am flames were reported coming from a trailer in the 400 block of South Avenue A. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found a trailer in the backyard of 469 South Avenue A that was fully involved in fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it could spread to the main residence or vehicles in the yard.

The trailer’s occupant had been away for a few minutes but returned to find a fire burning in the sleeping area at the rear. The resident, a 57 year old male, attempted to put out the fire with a garden hose. The fire grew quickly and he then notified the occupants of the main house, who reported the fire. The trailer and contents were considered a total loss. The main house was not damaged, other them the power lines leading to it.

Fire investigators determined the fire originated in the sleeping area of the trailer and the cause was accidental. A cell phone left to charge on an improvised charger is believed to have ignited the fire. The main house was able to be reoccupied, with power expected to be restored later today. The American Red Cross was called to the scene and provided assistance to the occupant of the trailer. There were no injuries.