An Evening with J.A. Jance

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with the Friends of Yuma County Libraries, Inc., present “An Evening with J.A. Jance” on Thursday, March 22nd, at 6:00 p.m. at Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 Main Street, Yuma. This special event features the award-winning author speaking about her latest book, Duel to the Death, and other written works. The program is free and open to the public.

J.A. Jance is a New York Times bestselling and award-winning mystery author with more than 20 million books in print. Jance's writing career spans three decades and includes more than fifty books, including the Ali Reynolds series, the J.P. Beaumont series, and the Joanna Brady series, as well as five interrelated southwestern thrillers featuring the Walker Family—and a volume of poetry. Although she was once denied entry into a university level Creative Writing course, she did not let that stop her from living her dream and becoming a writer. Born in South Dakota and brought up in Bisbee, Arizona, Jance lives with her husband in Tucson, Arizona, and Seattle, Washington.



Doors to the Yuma Historic Theatre will open at 5:30 p.m. Early arrival and seating before 6:00 p.m. is highly encouraged.



Books will be available for purchase courtesy of Barnes & Noble Booksellers, and book signings will commence after the presentation.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.