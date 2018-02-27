School Shooting Threats at Gila Ridge High School cancel classes

Yuma, Arizona - On Monday, February 26, 2018 at approximately 8:10 p.m., the Yuma Police Department started receiving calls reference to a possible school shooting that may happen on Tuesday, February 27th at Gila Ridge High School, located at 7150 E 24th Street.

At this time the Yuma Police Department is actively investigating this threat and is working closely with Yuma Union High School District to determine the source and validity of the threat.

Gila Ridge High School has canceled all classes and events on campus for Tuesday, February 27th.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.