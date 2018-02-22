Artillery Testing - the Bread and Butter of YPG's Workload

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, March 8th, Mark Schauer, Public Affairs Specialist/Editor for the Yuma Proving Ground, will present “Artillery Testing - the Bread and Butter of YPG's Workload” at Yuma County Libraries. YPG has been America’s primary artillery and mortar tester since the early 1950’s, a mission that continues today, with tens of thousands of rounds fired each year.

There is no charge to attend.



Thursday, March 8th @ 10:30 a.m.

Foothills Library, 13226 E South Frontage Road

(928) 342-1640



Thursday, March 8th @ 3:00 p.m.

Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive

(928) 782-1871



Mark Schauer has served as Public Affairs Specialist at the US Army Yuma Proving Ground since May 2008. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences (Liberal Studies, Public Agency Service/History) in 2009, and a Master’s Degree in English in 2012 from Northern Arizona University.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.