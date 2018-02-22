AWC Choral Department presents “Singing with the Masters”

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Choral Music Department will be performing “Singing with the Masters,” featuring predominantly sacred music ranging in style from gospel to classical.

There will be songs for everyone to enjoy at the concerts, as they will include pieces from a number of well-known choral composers and arrangers.

The first performance will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 9, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1550 S. 14th Ave., and repeated at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 11, at Gila Mountain United Methodist Church, 12716 N. Frontage Rd.

Both performances are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Professor Deltrina Grimes at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7574.