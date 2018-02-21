Lettuce Festival brings locally grown fun downtown

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma honors its winter agriculture with two days of locally grown fun at the 2018 Lettuce Festival, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, February 23 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 24 on Main Street in Historic Downtown Yuma.

The free Friday night block party features Shari Rowe, Nashville country music recording artist, live in concert, followed by a meet-and-greet with her at 9 p.m. at Lutes Casino.

Saturday, an all-day festival features the Side Hustle Band performing at 3 p.m.

Educational workshops on Saturday

Harrison Farms will host a food safety workshop.

Sunset Community Health Center will provide on-site health checks.

The City’s Main Street Water Facility will host a “touch a truck event” and offer tours of the plant at 175 N. Main St.

Live demonstrations

Prison Hill Brewing Company will host Beer 101 and a chef demo at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Desert Olive Farms will host “Home Grown Olive Oil” at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Bare Naked Soap Co. will feature organic soaps and lotions, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Littlewood Fine Art & Co-Op will feature “wheel throwing” throughout the day.

Ongoing food demonstrations include “Mmm…Crepes,” Fat Boy Tacos, Jackson’s Indian fry bread, Mama Bella Hot Sauce, Tops Tacos and Productos Los 3 Soles.

Other activities both days include local food vendors, a beer garden, free Kid’s Corner with jumpers and face painting, sponsored by Yuma Pest. Children will be able to learn about water and make a water cycle bracelet, sponsored by Culligan Water of Yuma.