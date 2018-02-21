14th Annual Yuma Area Ammonia Safety Day

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Area Ammonia Safety Day Committee will hold its 14th annual Safety Day on Thursday. This outreach event brings with it greater ammonia awareness, including both its benefits and hazards. This year’s event will again be held at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 West Desert Hills Drive.

The purpose of Yuma Area Ammonia Safety Day (YAASD) is to provide individuals in the refrigeration industry, and first responders, with the opportunity to receive information and training from various agencies and safety professionals; to network with professionals who are experts in their fields; and to develop relationships with vendors and others from the entire arena of the ammonia industry.

The Safety Day is coordinated by representatives of the ammonia industry in cooperation with emergency responders. The event is sponsored by the industry and various supporters. Normally YAASD will attract 200-250+ participants!

This year’s event starts with registration/check-in beginning at 7:00 am and training sessions lasting through the day starting at 8:00 am. The YAASD training event is not open to the general public.