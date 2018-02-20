Yuma seeks community input on new bikeways plan

Yuma, Arizona - The City invites residents to help us shape the future of Yuma’s bicycle network by taking an online survey and/or attending an upcoming public open house.

The City is working on the 2018Yuma Bikeways Plan, which will update and replace the 2009 Bicycle Facilities Master Plan.

Survey participants and open house attendees will be asked to help city staff identify potential new bikeways, areas where improvements can be made to the bike network, and opportunities for hubs of cycling activity. Resident input will contribute to recommendations in the 2018 Yuma Bikeways Plan.

Ways you can provide input

Take the survey and comment on the interactive map at https://cityofyuma.mysocialpinpoint.com/bikeways-plan. The survey and map will be up through March 31.

Attend the public open house, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 1 in room 190 of City Hall, One City Plaza (3rd Street between 1st and Madison avenues). City staff will make a presentation on the plan at 5:30 p.m., after which discussion will follow.

Goals of the Yuma Bikeways Plan

Four overarching goals of the plan are to improve the bikeways network in the following ways:

Connectivity.

Safety.

Accessibility and convenience.

Information and education.

As the plan is developed, the public will have more opportunities to review and comment. The current Bicycle Facilities Master Plan (adopted in 2009) and bike map are available on the City's website http://www.yumaaz.gov/community-development/bikeways-of-yuma-.html.

For more information, please contact City of Yuma Community Planning at (928) 373-5175 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .