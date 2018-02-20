Press Café and Bistro fire on 24th Street

Yuma, Arizona - Last night just after 8:00 pm, a fire was reported at the Press Café and Bistro, 121 East 24th Street. First arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found heavy smoke and heat in the building, radiating from the kitchen and rear storage room area. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, ventilated the building, and ensured the fire had not spread.

A small section of 24th Street was closed down by the Yuma Police Department during firefighting operations, but that has since reopened to normal traffic. Fire investigators determined the fire started in rags used for cleaning that had self-heated, igniting the fire. The restaurant sustained significant smoke and heat damage, with repairs needing to be done before it can again open for business.

There were no injuries and the business was not open or occupied at the time of the fire. The business was not equipped with a fire suppression sprinkler system.