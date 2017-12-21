City Hall, solid waste schedules for weeks of Christmas, New Year's

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma City Hall will be closed Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 surrounding Christmas. City Hall will be closed again on Friday, December 29 as part of our normal customer convenience schedule that allows us to be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. most Mondays through Thursdays.

The following week, City Hall will be closed Monday, January 1, for New Year’s Day.

Curbside pickup for garbage (green containers) and recycling (blue containers) will alter those weeks.

The week of December 25, City residential solid waste customers whose garbage is normally collected on Mondays will have pickups on Tuesday, December 26. Customers normally picked up on Tuesdays will be collected Wednesday, December 27. Recycling will be picked up on Thursday and Friday as normal that week.

The week of January 1, 2018, Monday garbage routes will be collected on Tuesday, January 2; Tuesday garbage routes will be collected on Wednesday, January 3. Curbside recycling will be picked up on Thursday and Friday as normal that week.

Calendars for 2017 City Hall schedule and solid waste collections are available now to be picked up at customer service locations inside City Hall.

Additionally, the City reminds customers that the next Household Hazardous Waste drop-off event, January, 2018, will be held in the east parking lot of the Yuma Civic Center, Avenue A at 36th Street.

Residents can still read official city documents, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov.