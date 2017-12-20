Homicide attempt in the 900 block of S. 1st Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 5:06 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of S. 1st Avenue reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a 23 year old female with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. The Yuma Police Department is still investigating the scene.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.