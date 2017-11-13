Portraits Available at “Student-Artist-in-Residence” Photo Booth

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College students, faculty and staff are invited to come by the “Student-Artist-in-Residence” Photo Booth to have their portrait taken on Wednesday, November 15, at 1:15 p.m. in the LR Building Atrium.

Students will be shooting portraits using studio lights and professional backdrops as part of their Digital Photography class. The event will also provide an opportunity for anyone to ask questions and engage with photo students on what it takes to do portrait photography.

Copies of photos taken will be emailed upon request.

For more information, please email Brad Pease at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call at (928) 344-7707.