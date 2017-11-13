Free computer classes offered at the Main Library

Yuma, Arizona - The following computer classes will be offered at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive.

For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



Please note, the library will be closed on Monday, December 25th, for Christmas, and Monday, January 1st, for New Year’s Day.



Basic Classes



Mouse & Keyboarding Basics

New to computers? Start with this self-paced computer class to build up basic mouse and keyboard skills.

Monday, December 4th & 18th @ 9:30 a.m.



Computer Basics

Become familiar with computer components and demystify computer jargon. One session class; basic mouse skills are required.

Wednesday, December 6th & 20th @ 9:30 a.m.



Internet Basics

Learn basic skills to navigate the Internet. One session class; basic mouse and computer skills are required.

Thursday, December 7th & 21st @ 3:00 p.m.



Advanced Classes



Windows 10

An introduction to Microsoft Windows 10. One session class; basic computer skills are required.

Friday, December 1st @ 11:00 a.m.



Drop-In Tech Help

Drop in with your computer, laptop, or tablet question. Mobile devices welcome!

Tuesday, December 5th & 19th @ 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, December 14th @ 3:00 p.m.



Android Tablet Basics

An introduction to your Android based tablet. One session class; basic computer skills are required.

Thursday, December 7th @ 11:00 a.m.



Digital Photo Back-up

Learn how to backup and store the visual history of your life! One session class; basic computer skills are required.

Tuesday, December 12th @ 9:30 a.m.



MS Excel

Learn how to use the spreadsheet program to make different projects. One session class; basic computer skills are required.

Tuesday, December 12th @ 6:00 p.m.



Fake News

Become more media-savvy and learn how to identify fake news. One session class; basic computer skills are required.

Wednesday, December 13th @ 3:00 p.m.



Introduction to WordPress Workshop

Business Librarian Andrew Zollman shares tips for building a website in WordPress. Participants will create a basic webpage during the workshop. Space is limited to 12 people.

Saturday, December 16th @ 10:00 a.m.



iPad Basics

An introduction to your iPad. One session class; basic computer skills are required.

Thursday, December 21st @ 11:00 a.m.



Correo Electronico

Set up a free e-mail account, and learn how to send and receive e-mails. One session class; basic computer skills are required. Please note, this class is taught in Spanish.

Friday, December 22nd @ 3:00 p.m.



There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited. Classes are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Please sign in at the second floor Computer Access Desk before the class begins.