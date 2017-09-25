AWC CDLL Renews National NAEYC Accreditation

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College’s Dr. Kathryn A. Watson Child Development Learning Laboratory (CDLL) has successfully renewed their accreditation for another year through the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

“Accreditation is a mark of high-quality in all aspects of our program,” said CDLL Director Alma Barrandey. “Every decision that is made in our center is made with our accreditation in mind. From the materials that are purchased, curriculum that is taught, trainings for our teachers and administration decisions on who to hire for our program.”

CDLL’s accreditation renewal was based on the submission of their annual report, which is reviewed by the NAEYC Accreditation of Early Learning Programs. The report is comprised of written survey feedback from families as well as a self-evaluation of the 10 NAEYC Early Learning Program Standards and Criteria: relationships, curriculum, teaching, assessment of child progress, health, teachers, families, community relationships, physical environment, and leadership and management.

“We continuously work on improving our program and our planning based on the 10 NAEYC Early Childhood Program Standards. Everyone that is part of the CDLL is knowledgeable about NAEYC Accreditation and knows the importance of maintaining accreditation through the National Association for the Education of Young Children,” said Barrandey, who has been the CDLL Director since 2013. She began at the center as a lead teacher in 1998 and became a child development specialist in 2008.

In addition to submitting an annual report each year, the CDLL is also required to have an on-site inspection every five years in order to maintain their accreditation. The center has been accredited through NAEYC since 1993.

The CDLL provides a state of the art laboratory setting where students observe and learn to work with young children as part of their college program. Each student will become a knowledgeable and experienced child care professional with an understanding of child development and observation, appropriate practices, and the planning and preparation necessary to teach young children.

To create a high-quality learning environment for students that models best practices, the CDLL staff works in coordination with the parents of enrolled children to offer children ages 6 weeks to 5 years the opportunity to develop physically, cognitively, socially and emotionally within a setting that is conducive to active learning.