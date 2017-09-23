Teens invited - Heritage Library for anime, gaming, and more

Yuma, Arizona - Teens ages 13-18 are invited to the Heritage Library for anime, gaming, and more! There is no charge to attend.

Tuesday, October 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 3:30 p.m.

Anime Club

Meet other anime fans, check out the library’s anime and manga collections, and vote on what to watch.



Wednesday, October 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Gaming

Bring your friends and join us for video games, board games, and pen-and-paper role-playing games!



Thursday, October 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Movies

Enjoy a different movie every week! For a list of titles, call (928) 783-5415.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.