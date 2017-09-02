Stabbing at the Maverick Bar

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, afternoon at approximately 4:45 p.m. Yuma Police Officers responded to a disturbance call at the Maverick Bar, 1460 S. 4th Avenue.

The initial investigation revealed that a male subject was stabbed. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.

