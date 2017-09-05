Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Heritage Library

Yuma, Arizona - In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Heritage Library, in collaboration with the Mexican Consulate, will present a Mexican Film Festival on Tuesday, September 19th, and Wednesday, September 20th, at 3:00 p.m. Families can enjoy a series of short films that highlight Mexico’s history and culture.

There is no charge to attend.



Please note, films will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415