City invites you to softball complex grand opening

Yuma, Arizona - Conceived for a different location more than 10 years ago when the City’s ball fields – specifically those for softball – were found to be in short supply, the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex debuts with a grand opening Friday night and a national softball tournament this weekend.

Residents are invited to the grand opening, 6 p.m. Friday at the complex, with main entrance located on 8th Street between Castle Dome Avenue and Pacific Avenue. The new facility features six lighted softball fields, state of the art public address and digital scoreboard systems, full concession stand, restrooms and more.

The complex is also a park, where children can play in an ADA-accessible playground and visitors can picnic under shelters overlooking a pond, with views of area landmarks all around. Hikers and cyclists also have access to trails.

The City expects 8th Street, under construction as part of this project, will be open in time for the event.

Admission to the grand opening is free.

The PAAC’s inaugural event this weekend is the 2017 USA Softball Men’s Western Class E slow pitch national championship. Admission to tournament games is $1 per person per day, with same-day re-entry permitted.

PAAC visitors are invited to bring their own chairs, blankets, sun umbrellas or pop-ups. One sealed bottle of water per person is allowed into the complex; however, coolers and outside beverages are prohibited.