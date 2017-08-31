City Hall to close on Labor Day, trash pickups to lag one day next week

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma City Hall will be closed Monday, September 4, for observance of Labor Day.

The following Friday, Sept. 8, Yuma City Hall will be closed as part of its normal rotating Friday schedule.

Residential refuse collection for homes inside the Yuma city limits will change due to the holiday. City of Yuma residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Mondays will have collections on Tuesday. Those who have garbage pickups on Tuesdays will have collections on Wednesday.

Curbside recycling pickups will take place as normal on Thursday and Friday.

Residents can still read official city documents, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov .