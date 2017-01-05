Arizona history and heritage

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with the Arizona Historical Society, is pleased to present a special guest lecture series focusing on Arizona history and heritage.

There is no charge to attend.



On Tuesday, January 17th, Arizona Humanities Council road scholar Doug Hocking will present “Tom Jeffords and the Apache Wars” at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Tom Jeffords grew up in Ashtabula, OH, without much education and was promoted to Lake Captain in his early twenties. The lure of making his fortune called Tom west to the Pike’s Peak Gold Rush, the San Juan Rush and to the Colorado River. He scouted and was dispatch rider for the Army during the Civil War and was present at its bloodiest battle. After the war, he prospected, scouted and helped start Tucson’s mail service. Along the way, he met Cochise, then the most feared Apache chief, and the two became friends so that he was able to guide General O.O. Howard to the chief and negotiate peace.



Doug Hocking is an independent scholar who has completed advanced studies in American history, ethnology and historical archaeology. He is a retired Army officer who has lived among the Jicarilla Apache and paisanos of the Rio Arriba (Northern New Mexico). He writes both fiction and history and is currently working on a biography of Tom Jeffords and has two historical novels in print: Massacre at Point of Rocks and Mystery of Chaco Canyon.



Future guest lectures include:



Tuesday, February 7th • 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Greg Scott presents “Historical Missions in Arizona and New Mexico”



Tuesday, March 14th • 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Jim Turner presents “The Mighty Colorado River: From Glaciers to the Sea”



Tuesday, April 18th • 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Rebekah Tabah-Percival presents “The Dane Coolidge Photography Collection”



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



Funded by the Arizona Humanities Council.