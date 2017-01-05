Master Gardener Lydia Rebel presents “Flower Arrangement”

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, January 17th, Master Gardener Lydia Rebel will present “Flower Arrangement” at 4:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Learn the art of arranging flowers and tips on how to make cut flowers last longer. There is no charge to attend.

Upcoming topics in the Yuma Gardening Series include “Pet-Friendly Yard” in February and “Orchid Care” in March. Meet fellow gardening enthusiasts and learn how to make things grow in Arizona!



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.