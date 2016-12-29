Celebrate D.I.Y. success

Yuma, Arizona - Celebrate D.I.Y. success! On Saturday, January 14th, Diane Hunt from Irresistible Interiors will present “More Craft Ideas for Your Interiors” at 1:00 p.m. at the Main Library. View new ideas and projects for a new year! Participants are welcome to bring pictures of your own D.I.Y. decorating projects to share.

There is no charge to attend; however, seating is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.



Upcoming Interior Design seminars include “Color Schemes That Work” on January 28th and “Accessorizing for Your Home” on February 11th.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.