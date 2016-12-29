Digital access to lynda.com

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District is pleased to offer digital access to lynda.com, a leading online learning company that helps anyone learn business, software, technology and creative skills to achieve personal and professional goals.

On Thursday, January 12th and 19th, the Somerton Library will offer “Intro to lynda.com” at 10:30 a.m. Whether you’re looking for professional development, or are just interested in pursuing a new hobby, lynda.com has something for everyone! There is no charge to attend.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.