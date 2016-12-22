Threatening or Intimigating

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, at approximately 7:10 p.m. 38 year old William Traphagan threatened a Yuma City Councilman during the Council meeting. The threat was written on a piece of paper and seen by a witness in close proximity.

A Yuma Police Department Officer, present at the meeting, was notified and Traphagan was taken into custody.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.