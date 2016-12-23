Main Library storytime, programs, and fun

Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the Main Library for storytime, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Please note, the library will be closed Monday, January 2nd, for New Year’s Day, and Monday, January 16th, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



Tuesday, January 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 10:30 a.m.

Preschool Storytime

Children ages 3-5 are invited to enjoy stories and songs!



Wednesday, January 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 10:30 a.m.

Toddler Storytime

Children ages 18 months to 3 years old are invited to enjoy stories and songs!



Thursday, January 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 10:30 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime. For newborns to crawlers.



Thursday, January 5th, 12th, 19th @ 6:30 p.m.

Family Storytime

Children of all ages are welcome to bring their favorite adult!



Saturday, January 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 11:00 a.m.

Lego/Duplo Club

Ages 6+ are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity. Children 5 and younger can enjoy free play with Duplo blocks.



Monday, January 9th @ 9:30 a.m.

Tales to Tails Storytime

Join us for a fun, canine-themed storytime with our special guests, service dogs Leonard, Bella, and Dan!



Monday, January 9th, 23rd, 30th @ 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Family Storytime

Families with children of all ages are invited to participate in stories, music, and more in English and Spanish!



Wednesday, January 11th @ 3:15 p.m.

3D Printer Tech Shop

Are you curious about 3D printing? Visit the Main Library for a live demo of the library’s 3D printer, the Mbot Grid II+! Participants are encouraged to watch the machine as it prints and ask questions.



Friday, January 13th @ 10:00 a.m.

Sensory Storytime

Children who are on the autism spectrum or have special needs can enjoy stories, music, songs, and movement activities. Children of all ages welcome. Please call (928) 373-6468 to register.



Tuesday, January 24th @ 11:15 a.m.

Peppermint Scented Bath Salts

Kids of all ages are invited to make fragrant bath salts to keep or give as a gift!



Wednesday, January 25th @ 3:15 p.m.

Code Club

Join us in the Craft Room for a fun and easy program that’s perfect for all skill levels. (Ages 6-12)



Thursday, January 26th @ 5:00 p.m.

Family Pajama Movie Night

Join us for a family-friendly movie and light refreshments!



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.