Phoenix Suns To Host Domestic Violence Awareness Night

Phoenix, Arizona - The Phoenix Suns have teamed up with the Governor’s Office, Maricopa County, the City of Phoenix and the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence in support of the Paint Phoenix Purple Campaign and National Domestic Awareness Month when the Suns host the Brisbane Bullets in a preseason matchup on Friday, October 13 at 7 p.m.

The team will hold a pregame cell phone drive in the Casino Arizona Pavilion where all fans who donate a functional, used cell phone to benefit local victims of domestic violence will receive a pair of lower level tickets to the game that night. In addition, the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence will host information tables in the Pavilion where fans can donate to the cause for a chance to win autographed Suns merchandise.

The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive Paint Phoenix Purple wristbands to promote domestic violence awareness upon entering Talking Stick Resort Arena. The team has also donated hundreds of tickets to local shelters for victims and their families to attend the game.

Prior to tipoff, the Suns will recognize local officials and representatives from the Governor’s Office, Maricopa County, the City of Phoenix and the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence at center court as a sign of appreciation for their efforts to end domestic violence in our City. The Gorilla and Suns entertainment team members will wear purple shirts before the game in support of domestic violence awareness, and the team will also air various public service announcements and display the National Domestic Violence Hotline number in-arena throughout the game.

For one night only, the Dribble’s location near section 101 on the main concourse will offer a “Paint Phoenix Purple” cupcake with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, while the Suns Team Shop will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from all items sold that evening to the cause. Fans will also have the option to add a donation to their tab at concession stands, and the Fry’s Plaza will feature purple lighting in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Night.

Help is available for anyone experiencing domestic violence. For more information or talk to an advocate, call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 (SAFE) or TTY 1−800−787−3224.