Grappling at Gammage

Tempe, Arizona - The Arizona State wrestling team will take their home opener to a different venue, hosting Pitt on Sunday, November 19 at Gammage Theatre on the ASU Tempe campus.

“Wrestling has performed on the biggest stages in the world - the Coliseum in Athens, Times Square, the U.S.S. Intrepid on the Hudson River, and even NYC’s Grand Central Station,” said head coach Zeke Jones.

“Now we will make our own small part of history when we wrestle Pitt in one of Arizona’s iconic buildings. It will be an excellent venue for wrestling and a historical event in ASU history and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

ASU Gammage was designed in partnership with then-President Grady Gammage and famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright in the mid-1950’s. Though neither lived to see the blueprints take life, the building was completed in September 1964 and is the only public building in Arizona designed by Wright.