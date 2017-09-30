Arizona Coyotes to Walk Red Carpet Before Home Opener

Glendale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes will hold their first ever "Red Carpet Arrival and Plaza Party" on Saturday, October 7 to celebrate the beginning of the team's 22nd season in the Valley.

All of the Arizona Coyotes players along with Owner, Chairman & Governor Andrew Barroway and President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka will walk a red carpet down Westgate Plaza before the Coyotes home opener versus the Vegas Golden Knights. Coyotes broadcasters Matt McConnell, Tyson Nash, Bob Heethuis and Paul Bissonnette will also take part in the event.

The players will be driven to the red carpet in BMW's, provided by the Valley BMW Centers, and dropped off on Coyotes Blvd., south of the water fountains. They will then proceed to walk down the red carpet towards the Gate 4 main entrance at Gila River Arena between 3-4 p.m.

Fans are invited to line the red carpet and the plaza to watch the players and VIP's arrive in style beginning at 2:30 p.m., and park in arena lots G and J. Howler and Paw Patrol will be in attendance to interact with fans and giveaway Coyotes prizes.

Coyotes in-arena host and reporter Jill Galus will also be on hand to introduce and interview the players and VIP's as they arrive for the game. Valley DJ, DJ Ice Man and CO-OP featuring Dash Cooper will entertain fans and keep the plaza party going from 4-5 p.m.

For Coyotes ticket information, please visit http://ArizonaCoyotes.com or call 480-563-PUCK (7825).