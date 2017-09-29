Arizona Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster By Two Players

Glendale, Arizona - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned the following two players to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Emerson Etem-Forward-Tucson-AHL

Hunter Miska-Goalie-Tucson-AHL

The Coyotes now have 27 players remaining in training camp.

The Coyotes will open their regular season on Thursday, October 5 at the Anaheim Ducks. They will host the Vegas Golden Knights for their home opener on Saturday, October 7 at Gila River Arena. Game time is 6 p.m. For ticket information, please visit http://ArizonaCoyotes.com or call 480-563-PUCK (7825).