Miura Debuts ICL-601 Driving Iron

Scottsdale, Arizona - Miura has introduced the ICL-601 driving iron. This Inner Cavity - Long Iron is the latest in Miura's MG Collection, and blends seamlessly with a set of any Miura irons. The initial offering is a 23° 4-iron, with an 18° 2-iron and 20° 3-iron available later this fall.

"The inner cavity design is not new for Miura," says Hoyt McGarity, President of Miura Golf. "It was first introduced with the hugely popular IC-2003. Modern technological advances have allowed us to improve on the original design. This is accomplished by integrating a 455 Carpenter Steel face (as found in our PP-9005 G) and the use of the variable weighting system found in the Hayate woods."

Shinei Miura has optimized the center of gravity by use of the variable weighting system, particularly addressing the mishits typically associated with a long iron. A top line which instills confidence is paired with a sole design which delivers solid turf interaction, no matter the lie.

The 23° ICL-601 includes an 8-gram weight, matching its weight to a standard 4-iron's. This allows the club to be assembled with the same shaft as your iron set or to be fitted with an optimum-performing shaft. As with other forged irons, the lie and loft angles are adjustable - enabling golfers to fit the club seamlessly into their set. Of course, we recommend these adjustments be done by an authorized Miura dealer. All ICL-601 irons have a weight port.

At address, the sole shape lets the clubhead sit in a way that gives golfers confidence not usually found when hitting a long iron. The clubhead's inner cavity allows for a wider sole and lower center of gravity. With a larger sweet spot comes more forgiveness, high launch, and controlled spin rates that will benefit golfers of all skill levels.

"The ICL gives Miura traditionalists the opportunity to add technology to their game, while maintaining the quality and feel of a Miura forged club," says Jason Rutkoski, Miura Golf vice president. "The ICL is a remarkable new product that will benefit golfers from all demographics, by seamlessly fitting their existing set or adding a club to fit that one shot/hole per round."

The ICL-601 has a MSRP of $369.