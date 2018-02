Office work: Don't take it sitting down

Scottsdale, Arizona - Finding time to exercise can be a challenge. Why not work out while you work?

To make office exercise a part of your routine, walk or bike to work, get off the bus a few blocks early or park farther from the door. Stand while talking on the phone, or skip instant messaging and walk to a colleague's desk for a chat. Trade your desk chair for a firmly inflated fitness ball. Organize a lunchtime walking group or schedule walking meetings.