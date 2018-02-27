Wellton Library movies, crafts, and fun

Wellton, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the Wellton Library for movies, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Thursday, March 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 3:30 p.m.

After School Craft

Youngsters age 4 and up are welcome to join us each week for a different craft. (Children under age 10, bring an adult assistant!)



Friday, March 2nd, 16th, 30th @ 3:30 p.m.

Builders Club

Ages 4-12 can unleash creativity through construction! Different building materials and challenges will be provided to facilitate critical thinking and learning through play.



Saturday, March 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 6th @ 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 14th, 21st, 28th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Gaming

Challenge your friends to Xbox games! (Ages 13-17)



Tuesday, March 6th @ 3:30 p.m.

Bilingual Storytime

Children and parents can enjoy stories, music, and activities in English and Spanish.



Wednesday, March 7th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Tech Week: 3D Printer Demo

Are you curious about 3D printing? Visit the Welltom Library for a live demo of the library’s 3D printer, the Mbot Grid II+! Participants are encouraged to watch the machine as it prints and ask questions.



Friday, March 9th & 23rd @ 3:30 p.m.

Science Club

Ages 6-12 can participate in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) related challenges including experiments, projects, games, and other activities. This month, join us to make an articulated hand with moveable fingers, and play with our robots, Dot and Dash!



Tuesday, March 13th, 20th, 27th @ 3:30 p.m.

Storytime

Young children can participate in stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills. Most beneficial for ages infant to six years old.



Tuesday, March 13th @ 4:00 p.m.

Teen Challenge

Who can build the tallest free-standing structure using marshmallows and spaghetti?



Wednesday, March 14th, 21st, 28th @ 4:30 p.m.

Teen/Tween Gaming

Have fun playing games on the library’s Wii! (Ages 10 and older)



Tuesday, March 20th @ 4:00 p.m.

Teen Craft

Personalize your ear buds and keep them tangle-free using embroidery thread.



Tuesday, March 27th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Movies

Teens can enjoy a movie with friends in the Teen Room! For more information, visit the library or call (928) 785-9575.



Saturday, March 31st (all day)

Duck Hunt

You’ve been on treasure hunts and Easter egg hunts…but have you ever been on a Rubber Duck Hunt? Visit the Wellton Library anytime Saturday, March 31st, to hunt ducks! Kids will hunt in the children’s area; ages 13 and older will hunt elsewhere in the library.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.