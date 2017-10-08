Shrimp can save your weeknight dinners

Yuma, Arizona - Shrimp may sound fancy, but it cooks in minutes. So it's a surprisingly good choice for weeknight cooking. Switch up your usual chicken routine, and pick up some shrimp from your favorite seafood market or grocery store.

Look for uncooked fresh or frozen shrimp with no sauce. If you purchase frozen shrimp, let it thaw overnight in the refrigerator before cooking. Four ounces of uncooked shrimp is equal to one serving of protein.

