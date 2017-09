San Luis Library basic computer class

San Luis, Arizona - On Friday, October 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th, the San Luis Library will offer a basic computer class at 9:00 a.m. Learn computer components and demystify computer jargon! This is a one session class; basic mouse skills are required. Instruction will be provided in English and Spanish.

There is no charge to attend.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.