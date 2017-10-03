The power of positive thinking

Yuma, Arizona - Outages were widespread throughout Florida after the state was ravaged by Hurricane Irma in September, leaving countless households without electricity. Linemen were overwhelmed, unable to restore power in a timely fashion, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

But, says AMAC, a Fort Meyers woman, Kynse Agles, recovering from a kidney transplant and desperately in need of air conditioning, found a way to get her service restored quickly. She used hot pink spray paint to fashion a plywood sign that she strategically positioned on her front lawn. It read, "Hot single female seeks sexy lineman to electrify her life."

It worked. Volunteer linemen from Pennsylvania Power and Light wasted no time in reconnecting her power.