Wellton Library movies, crafts, and fun

Wellton, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the Wellton Library for movies, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Tuesday, October 3rd & 10th @ 3:30 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Movie Days

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with films featuring Hispanic actors and themes. All ages welcome.



Wednesday, October 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 3:30 p.m.

After School Craft

Crafts will be themed towards Hispanic Heritage Month and Halloween. Ages 10+ welcome.



Thursday, October 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Gaming

Challenge your friends to Xbox and Wii games!



Friday, October 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 10:30 a.m.

Storytime

Young children can participate in stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills. Most beneficial for ages infant to six years old.



Saturday, October 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 2:00 p.m.

Ride the Range Film Series

Get reacquainted with Roy, Gene and Gabby when you join us for a 10-week movie series featuring golden oldie Westerns! Films are unrated, and run 1-2 hours. For a list of titles, visit the library or call (928) 785-9575.



Tuesday, October 17th & 24th @ 3:30 p.m.

Family Movies

Families are invited to the library to enjoy a movie newly released to DVD! Movies are rated G or PG. Call (928) 785-9575 for more information.



Tuesday, October 31st @ 3:00 p.m.

Halloween Spooktacular!

Join us from 3:00-7:00 p.m. for Halloween fun! Enjoy movies, music, games, crafts, and more. All ages welcome.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.