The Lemoncholy Life of Annie Aster by Scott Wilbanks

Wellton, Arizona - Share your love of books and reading! The Wellton Library Book Club will meet Friday, October 7th, to discuss The Lemoncholy Life of Annie Aster by Scott Wilbanks at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.