2017 remake of Stephen King's thriller

Washington, DC - A 2017 remake of Stephen King's thriller, IT, has clowns throughout the country up in arms and they are not clowning around, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. King's novel-turned-film is about a menacing murderer dressed as a clown who terrorizes innocent children.

The World Clown Association says "the art of clown is something to be treasured and enjoyed" and that professional clowns are losing business on account of the movie. King says he's sorry about that but "kids have always been scared of clowns."