Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Somerton Library

Somerton, Arizona - In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Somerton Library, in collaboration with the Mexican Consulate, will present a Mexican Film Festival on Tuesday, September 19th, at 4:00 p.m. Families can enjoy a series of short films that highlight Mexico’s history and culture.

There is no charge to attend.



Please note, films will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.