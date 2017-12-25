Hospital Patients Count on Blood and Platelet Donors throughout the Holidays

Washington, DC - The American Red Cross needs new and current blood and platelet donors to take time out of the hectic holiday season to roll up a sleeve. Donations often decline from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, yet the need for blood is constant.

GIVE MORE LIFE THIS HOLIDAY This year, give a present that is packaged without pretty ribbon or colorful paper – but means so much to recipients. Blood and platelet donors of all types are needed to help ensure a sufficient supply of this lifesaving gift for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

To encourage donations around the holidays, those who come to give blood or platelets from December 21 – January 7 will receive a long sleeve Red Cross t-shirt as a special thank you, while supplies last.

MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY Eligible donors are encouraged to make and keep donation appointments now. For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate blood or platelets, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors can also save time during the busy holiday season by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

Blood can be safely donated every 56 days. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.