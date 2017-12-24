Border Patrol Academy Graduates Session 1080

Artesia, New Mexico - The U.S. Border Patrol Academy held Session 1080’s graduation ceremony Tuesday.

New agents sworn into office.

This graduating class of new agents will be charged with protecting our nation’s borders from Yuma Sector to the Rio Grande Valley Sector. As witnessed by over 100 visitors and guests, Session 1080’s hard work over the last several months finally paid off when they received their new badges and were sworn into office.

The graduation included an award ceremony and guest speaker, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol, Chief Patrol Agent Manuel Padilla, Jr. who spoke about how important the Border Patrol’s Core Values are to the organization.