On the Occasion of Latvia's National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the United States government, I congratulate the people of Latvia on the 99th anniversary of your independence.

"The relationship between the United States and Latvia is strong. This strength is anchored in our shared commitment to upholding democratic values and the unity of our transatlantic community. Latvia is a valuable partner and a vital NATO Ally. In 2017, our two countries shared many successes, including two meetings between Vice President Pence and Latvian President Vējonis. Vice President Pence underscored the United States’ ironclad commitment to NATO and collective defense under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty. Our relationship is strong across many fields, including security and defense, trade, entrepreneurship and innovation, and cultural and academic exchanges, and will continue to broaden through the deep connections between our people.

"As you begin to light your candles in Riga and across Latvia to celebrate 99 years of independence, I also want to wish you a great start to your centennial independence celebrations in the New Year. The United States is looking forward to celebrating with you in 2018 as you mark your 100th anniversary."