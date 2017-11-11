Meeting of the Small Group of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Jordan

Washington, DC - Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Brett McGurk will lead an interagency delegation to Amman, Jordan for a meeting on November 15 with key members of the Defeat ISIS Coalition.

With Mosul and Raqqa now liberated, this meeting will be an opportunity for Coalition partners to discuss next steps to ensure ISIS is dealt an enduring defeat in Iraq and Syria and ways to accelerate our collective approach to defeat ISIS’s global ambitions. It will include a detailed discussion of priorities for the Coalition’s multiple lines of effort, including stabilization, foreign terrorist fighters, counter-terrorist financing, and counter-messaging.

The Coalition’s Small Group regularly meets to coordinate and enhance combined efforts to counter ISIS. The last meeting of senior Coalition leaders took place on September 22 at the Ministerial level on the sidelines of UNGA.