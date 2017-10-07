President Donald J. Trump signs H.R. 2519, S. 327, S. 810 and S. 1141 into Law

Washington, DC - On Friday, October 6, 2017, the President signed into law:

H.R. 2519, "The American Legion 100th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Act," which requires the Department of the Treasury to mint and issue coins in recognition of the 100th anniversary of The American Legion;

S. 327, the "Fair Access to Investment Research Act of 2017," which provides a safe harbor for certain investment fund research reports published by brokers and dealers from Securities and Exchange Commission registration requirements;

S. 810, which authorizes the construction and operation of a bridge (known as the Riverside Bridge Project) on certain property in Christian County, Missouri, notwithstanding specified Federal flood mitigation requirements; and

S. 1141, the "Women, Peace, and Security Act of 2017," which promotes women's participation in conflict prevention.