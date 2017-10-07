International Partnership for Nuclear Disarmament Verification (IPNDV) Side Event at United Nations First Committee

Washington, DC - Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Anita Friedt hosted an event updating the UN First Committee on the work of the International Partnership for Nuclear Disarmament Verification (IPNDV). The event included speakers from Argentina, Japan, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), a U.S. non-profit.

Participants discussed the conclusion of Phase One of the Partnership’s work, which has focused on building international capacity and deepening technical understanding related to verifying nuclear disarmament. The panel highlighted the importance of the upcoming plenary in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which will mark the end of Phase One, the release of publications documenting the Partnership’s accomplishments to date, and the launch of the next phase of the Partnership’s work in identifying and addressing verification challenges. This technical work is an integral part of further, concrete steps on nuclear disarmament.